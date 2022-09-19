Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan were seen holding hands.

On September 19, 2022, following a funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left Westminster Abbey together, appearing to comfort one another.

Following a historic service attended by 500 dignitaries from around the world, the coffin of the late monarch was carried out of the Abbey by members of the late queen’s immediate family.

In an effort to console one another throughout the difficult day, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were seen holding hands as the Queen’s coffin was carried out of the abbey and led in a procession across central London, according to sources.

Notably, Prince Harry chose not to wear his military uniform at his grandmother the Queen’s funeral and instead wore casual attire.

Throughout the Queen’s period of mourning, Harry and Meghan have continued to display their love for one another, they were last photographed holding hands while attending a procession last week.

