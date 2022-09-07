Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle require the UK to provide “more Netflix content”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle require the UK to provide “more Netflix content”

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle require the UK to provide “more Netflix content”

Prince Harry, Meghan need UK to provide more Netflix content

Advertisement
  • Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, made the assertion in an interview.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised for using the Royal Family for their ‘personal gain’.
  • The couple visited the UK because they want to continue to monetise their brand.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for attempting to utilise the Royal Family for their ‘personal gain’ by visiting the UK.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, made this assertion in an interview.

She began by confessing, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about. I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”

“Let’s not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”

Before finishing, Ms Kinsey stated, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”

Also Read

Prince Harry acknowledges Princess Diana’s funeral was difficult
Prince Harry acknowledges Princess Diana’s funeral was difficult

Prince Harry discussed his emotions. He discussed the scrutiny he had to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story