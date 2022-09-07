Prince Harry, Meghan need UK to provide more Netflix content

Prince Harry acknowledges Princess Diana’s funeral was difficult
Prince Harry discussed his emotions. He discussed the scrutiny he had to...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for attempting to utilise the Royal Family for their ‘personal gain’ by visiting the UK.
Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, made this assertion in an interview.
She began by confessing, “I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about. I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine.”
“Let’s not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create. I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”
Before finishing, Ms Kinsey stated, “They are visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”
