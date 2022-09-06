Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany.

They met Invictus Games participants and began the one-year countdown to the 2023 games.

Reports claim they are travelling with a private doctor and medical kit.

Advertisement

As part of their security entourage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly travelling across the UK and to Germany with a “private doctor and medical kit.”

Following their official appearance in the UK on Monday, September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the country on Saturday and arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Tuesday, September 6.

While it is said that Harry and Meghan travel with a “ring of steel” of protection, more recent reports claim that the couple is also accompanied by a private doctor and a full medical kit in addition to security guards and cars.

Roadblocks were put up in Dusseldorf during Harry and Meghan’s visit to the city, where they met with possible participants for the Invictus Events and began the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, according to a police.

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fan moments in Germany The Invictus Games One Year to Go event was held in Düsseldorf,...