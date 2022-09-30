Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to UK more regularly during King Charles reign?

Articles
Prince Harry publicly insulted King Charles at Queen’s funeral

  • King Charles sincerely desires to mend fences with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
  • King Charles had earlier appeared to reach out to the couple in his first speech as well-being of the British people.
  • The royal expert predicts that more regular visits between Harry and Meghan will be arranged.
According to a royal analyst, King Charles sincerely desires to mend fences with his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

In an interview for the most recent edition of Royally Us, royal analyst and historian Gareth Russell said: “I do think the King very much wants to heal the rift with Harry and Meghan.”

The royal expert predicts that Prince Harry and Meghan will visit the UK more frequently while King Charles is in power.

“We saw that olive branch held out in the first national address so maybe we will see attempts to coordinate more regular visits between Harry and Meghan and back to Britain.”

He said, “I think that is something the King very much wants to happen”, according to sources.

In his first speech as king, King Charles had earlier appeared to reach out to the couple.

King Charles had said: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

