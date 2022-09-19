After attending the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will head back to their home in California.

“Meghan and Harry have no plans to remain in the area following the funeral of the queen and instead intend to head back to California.

An insider stated that it was obvious that they were unprepared to stay in the United Kingdom for such a prolonged period of time after they landed in the United Kingdom the week after the death of Her Majesty. “

Since Her Majesty’s demise on Thursday, September 8, Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have been deeply saddened by the loss of their monarch. Despite the fact that Harry abandoned everything to be by his grandmother’s side after learning that her health was fast deteriorating, he was unfortunately still on the plane over when she passed away, so he was unable to say his final goodbyes to her.

Meghan was not with her husband when he landed in Scotland, where the queen took her last breath at her Balmoral Castle. However, she did join him in London to welcome mourners together with Prince William and Kate Middleton on the 10th of September.

“Meghan believed it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her past with the royal family,” a second source shrieked about the actress not joining the father of her children to the Scottish estate. “Meghan felt it would be inappropriate to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family.” “Only immediate family members were invited, and she is not welcome there.”

