Prince Harry and Meghan to test royal family’s temperament in UK

Following their unexpected moves and interviews, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are apparently in the UK without their children Lilibet and Archie seems to be testing the patience of their royal relatives.

The Duchess of Sussex recently had a significant u turn after disclosing that she and Harry’s father were “lost” in a shocking new interview with the US publication, which provoked emotions from royal fans and analysts.

Regarding the effects of their decision to retire as senior royals, Meghan stated to the publication: “I lost my dad in this process, Harry told me. Although he has the option, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the same for them as it was for me.”

Meghan actually intended to add that she did not want Harry to lose his relationship with his father, according to the couple’s staff, who reportedly explained this to a media source and to the Sussex’s’ friend and biographer Omid Scobie.

When Meghan revealed that she just started to comprehend what it was like to be treated like a black woman when she started dating Prince Harry, some experts criticized her confession of her awareness of race.

Meghan also said she thinks there is “space for forgiveness” between the royal family and herself.

Prince Charles, according to rumors, won’t meet Harry and Meghan during their visit, though. Following their new allegations, Kate Middleton and Prince William would also avoid the couple.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan are in the UK to see how their royal relatives will react to fresh bombshells.

