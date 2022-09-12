Prince Harry and Prince William in state of “anger and sadness”

The two brothers haven’t spoken much in the past two years.

The ‘truce’ won’t last long.

Prince William is highly worried about Prince Harry’s planned biography.

Advertisement

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Prince William have “barely” spoken to one another in the past two years and may still be upset with one another about the distance.

On September 10, 2022, after the Queen’s passing, the two reputedly at odds brothers emerged from Windsor Castle to greet mourners. While the surprise united presence was appreciated, royal analyst Richard Kay believes the ‘truce’ won’t last long.

Prince William is highly worried about Prince Harry’s planned biography, according to Kay, who quoted a source in a magazine.

An ‘insider individual’ allegedly told Kay, “William loves his brother but there is this question of trust.”

The problem is that they haven’t talked much in the past two years, and both parties are angry and sad about it, the insider continued.

Also Read Prince Harry and Prince William may not travel together again amid constitutional reason A royal expert says William and Harry will never fly in the...