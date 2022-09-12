Prince Harry and Prince William may not travel together again amid constitutional reason

A royal expert says William and Harry will never fly in the same plane together again.

The Princes are sixth and seventh in line for the throne, respectively.

If something were to happen to the Princes, Prince Harry would become regent.

According to a royal expert, Prince William and Prince Harry will never be able to board a plane together again due to a “strong constitutional reason.”

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles has taken the throne as King, and William has become the new Prince of Wales.

Harry is currently sixth in line for the throne, behind William. In the royal line of succession, the Prince of Wales’ children come before the Duke, but they are still minors.

Prince Harry would therefore serve as the next in line’s regent until Prince George reached adulthood if something were to happen to King Charles III and Prince William.

Brian Hoey, Constitutional expert and royal author, told The Sun: “There is a strong constitutional reason that William and Harry do not fly together – and that is to do with the line of succession.

The expert went on: “Royal aides have to consider everything, and this is very likely to have been a factor. While events happened very quickly, they have had years to plan for all eventualities. The speed of events caught everyone off-guard and could have affected travel plans – but it still would have been unwise for William and Harry to fly together.”

For constitutional considerations, Brian Hoey continued, “I don’t think we will see them fly together again for constitutional reasons.”

The eighth in line to the throne, Prince Andrew, would take over as regent after his daughter Beatrice if both the Princes and the King were to perish in an accident.

To prevent a constitutional crisis, the royal advisors will never permit Prince William and Prince Harry to fly in the same plane, the expert said.

