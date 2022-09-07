Prince Harry appoints protection officer for security during visit UK

Prince Harry has retained his former royal protection officer to provide him with enhanced security.

Rumoured to be worth ‘thousands of pounds per day’ to hire two ex-Met Police officers.

Prince Harry and Meghan have a ‘ring of steel’ encircling them during a European tour.

Prince Harry has retained his former royal protection officer to provide him with enhanced security during his recent visit to the UK.

According to rumours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to spend ‘thousands of pounds per day’ to hire two ex-Met Police officers as security guards for their visits to the UK and Germany this month.

David Langdown, one of the bodyguards, is said to be held in great regard by the Queen herself and has worked with Prince Harry for about ten years. He now works for a private security agency after retiring from the Met Police.

A source was quoted as, “Langers is the best of the best and his relationship with Harry goes back donkey’s years, but he certainly doesn’t come cheap and certainly the bill will be thousands of pounds a day.”

“He is very trusted by Harry so it is no surprise he is back by his side to take care of him and Meghan,” the insider stated.

This comes after claims that Prince Harry and Meghan have a “ring of steel” encircling them during their current European tour.

