Prince Harry “Become King” after King Charles abdicate throne?

Nostradamus’ predictions may or may not be accurate.

King Charles, who currently sits on the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth, would abdicate, and his second son Prince Harry will succeed him as the ruler of the United Kingdom, According to the forecasts of the French astrologer Nostradamus.

According to News18, the astrologer Nostradamus foretold in his book that Queen Elizabeth would pass away at the age of 96. He also gave the date of her death.

The book makes a number of predictions about the future, including one that Prince William and Prince Harry’s father will one day relinquish the kingdom, which will then be held by his second son. These predictions may or may not be accurate (Prince Harry).

According to one reading of what Nostradamus wrote, “Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king.” will come to pass.

The Duke of Sussex has relocated to the United States with his family and resigned from his position as senior royal. He has now moved up to the sixth position in the succession order.

