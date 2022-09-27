Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral

Prince Harry isn’t making peace with his family soon.

When Prince William and Prince Charles barred Meghan Markle from Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince ignored them.

Harry, 38, insisted the former actress, 41, attend, but Charles said it was “inappropriate.”

A source said Harry missed his flight while attempting to bring Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family. “Whenever Harry is in the country, Charles invites him to dinner. Harry was so angry he wouldn’t eat with his father and brother.

“He was snubbed. He left Balmoral quickly to catch the first commercial aircraft to London.

The next day, Harry was transported to a British Airways jet and subsequently visited Meghan at Frogmore Cottage.

Later, Harry, Meghan, William, and Kate Middleton reassembled, but a source claimed it wasn’t happy. “Awkward. The insider said both couples struggled. “They were stoic to serve the Queen”

The TV celebrity seemed anxious during the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

“Meghan covered her face, expressing humiliation and victimisation. She’s agitated and uncomfortable. Her body language shows detachment from other family members and unhappiness with her working royal position. She’s chilly and uncomfortable. The expert said, “She’s a fish out of water.”

