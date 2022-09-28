Prince Harry ‘hates it’ when press wants to know his every move

The Duke of Sussex has been told that if he softens his tone towards his family in his future book, he might lose a large sum of money.

Harry is said to have earned £17.5 million of the £35 million book contract, which comprises four volumes.

Prince Harry, seems to be in difficulty over his impending biography, which is crucial to his future.

Harry is said to have earned £17.5 million of the £35 million book contract, which comprises four volumes, one of which will be released later this year. However, by attempting to rewrite some of the tales in the book, he has “thrown a wrench in the works.” According to royal historian Robert Jobson, Harry must “own every word” in his narrative.

Mr Jobson said on the Australian morning programme Sunrise, “As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he?”

“The narrative whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you’ve got a problem because it’s going to be down as the narrative for William and his father.”

“He’s not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him. I don’t know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he’s been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don’t want to pay you the rest.”

Since his father, King Charles, ascended to the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month, royal pundits have speculated about Harry’s return to the royal fold.

Some experts believe that if the Duke removes or alters his book, the door may be open for him to return.

“We know that he’s delayed it to change things, add things, we just don’t know whether he’s going to change it for the better or the worse,” Ms Joseph spoke with Sky News Australia.

There is fear that Harry’s book may undermine the reputation of his father Charles and stepmother Camilla.

