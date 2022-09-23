Advertisement
Prince Harry book, which contains ‘negativity,’ should be rejected: Expert

Memoir written by Prince Harry could have a “historical ripple effect”

  • A royal expert says Prince Harry should drop the project entirely.
  • Sandro Monetti believes he should pulp all copies of the book and abandon the project.
  • The Duke of Sussex is allegedly postponing the release of his highly awaited biography because of the Queen’s death.
Prince Harry is allegedly postponing the release of his highly awaited biography, but a royal expert says the Duke of Sussex should drop the project entirely. Because of the Queen’s death.

Sandro Monetti, a royal specialist, recently told the sources that Prince Harry should attempt to reconcile his gap with the royal family by getting rid of his book.

“My big worry is the Harry book. You don’t get an advance as big as that unless there’s going to be some negativity in it, that’s just the way publishing and the media works,” told Monetti.

He further stated, “Harry should pulp all those copies of the book and abandon the project. I know it has been delayed but I don’t see how shortly after the death of the Queen and ahead of his father’s coronation it helps.”

“But if there’s a particular thing that he wants to get off his chest, he can do it. It will be fascinating to watch,” Monetti added.

He also shared, “Those beautiful pictures of Meghan, Harry, William and Kate together mourning with the others…I hope we aren’t looking back at them in the future and thinking ‘look how good it was before the book came out’.”

Also Read

King Charles III exiles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles III exiles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be permanently banished by the Royal...

