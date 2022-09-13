Prince Harry broke his silence on the campaign against his Meghan Markle

  • Prince Harry spoke out about the media’s attempts to smear Meghan Markle.
  • He discussed the value of therapy and mental health in his appearance on The Me You Can’t See.
  • “Without therapy, we would not be able to withstand this,” he said.
In response to the “smear campaign” the media has waged against his cherished wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally spoke up.

Harry discussed the value of therapy and mental health in his appearance on The Me You Can’t See in 2021. He also mentioned how his wife Meghan was under to a lot of emotional pressure from the public.

“Before the Oprah interview had aired, because the headline and the combined effort of the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying in her pillow because she does not want to wake me up because she knows I am already carrying too much. That’s heartbreaking,” said Harry in a breaking voice.

He added: “I held her, we talked, and she cried and she cried”

He then shared how he had overcome this phase through therapy. “Without therapy, we would not be able to withstand this.

He continued: “Making this move was really scary. All possible forces were working against us, trying to make is impossible.”

