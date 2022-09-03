Prince harry dances on his own beatboxing to entertain Archie and Lilibet?

Meghan Markle has revealed how Prince Harry amuses Archie and Lilibet.

She claims that he beatboxes to amuse the children.

Currently they are living in their lavish California residence.

Meghan revealed that Prince Harry learned some non-traditional royal skills while spending time with his father.

Meghan Markle recently stated in an interview that anytime Archie or Lilibet need a pick me up after a sleep or anyone else does, their father loves to beatbox and it seems Archie loves dancing along too.

According to sources, “it is a reflex to do everything to entertain them when there is a tiny child in the room not smiling. In response to Harry’s beatboxing, Meghan bends down and joins in, and I find myself following suit until she smiles lopsidedly and we all realize it’s a little odd that we’re bonding in this way.

