Prince Harry ‘delayed’ royal jets as Queen breathed her last

Prince Harry’s father, King Charles III, refused Meghan Markle entry into Balmoral Castle, and the royal family seemed to be in disarray.

On her deathbed, Queen Elizabeth II was attended by her children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie Wessex.

Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were the only grandchildren invited to the monarch’s dying hours.

While William arrived in Aberdeen with his uncles, Harry flew to Scotland on his own to support his bride, Meghan Markle, who was barred from entering the Castle.

Cameron Walker, a royal analyst, tells GB News about the incident: “We found out that just Prince Harry was going to be travelling up to Balmoral with Prince William and the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew as well.”

“There were lots of questions as to why that was.”

“From reports, it points to the fact the now King Charles thought it was inappropriate, perhaps, for the Duchess of Sussex to be there.”

“That caused an argument and, therefore, a delay in planes taking off,” he said.

Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral on September 8, only hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement about her failing health.

