Prince Harry, has Kate Middleton slammed the door on Meghan?

Kate Middleton is done being overly kind to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, even saying that she ‘slammed the door’ on them when they got out of the car for their recent joint appearance following the Queen’s death.
Expert Judi James told sources that the new Princess of Wales’ new philosophy around Harry and Meghan is to be ‘professional’ when it comes to the ‘Fab Four’ coming out to meet mourners immediately after Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, 2022.
“I think Kate has done too many overkill rituals with Harry and, in particular, Meghan, the smiling on Christmas day, ‘we’re best friends’ at Wimbledon, I think now she’s probably accepted that there won’t be a hugely warm relationship there and is probably just being very professional,” stated James.
James then compared Kate’s behaviour with Prince Harry and Meghan last year at Prince Philip’s funeral to her more current demeanour.
“… The last time or one of the biggest times that we saw the bothers get together, which was at Philip’s funeral, it was very much Kate behind the scenes, she was choreographing, nudging them, getting them in the same place, both men looked reluctant.”
She then continued, “Here though, she kept very much out of the way. She came out of the car, she slammed the car door, she moved away quite quickly. It was William that actually extended his arm and invited Meghan to join in the conversation.”
