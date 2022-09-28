Advertisement
Prince Harry has to choose between royal family and money

Prince Harry has to choose between royal family and money

  • Reports say that Prince Harry wants to change some of the stories in his memoir.
  • The Duke of Sussex could lose a lot of money if he stops attacking his family.
  • Robert Jobson, a royal expert said that Harry has to “own every word” in the book.
Reports say that Prince Harry wants to change some of the stories in his upcoming memoir because Queen Elizabeth died. Another report says that the Duke of Sussex could lose a lot of money if he stops attacks on his family.

The UK newspaper Daily Express says that Harry has gotten £17.5 million of the £35 million book deal, which includes four books, one of which will come out later this year.

Robert Jobson, a royal expert who is in favour of the monarchy, said that Harry has to “own every word” in the book.

Jobson told an Australian TV station, “As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he?”

He also said, “The narrative whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you’ve got a problem because it’s going to be down as the narrative for William and his father.”

As per the expert, “He’s not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him.”

Jobson says, “I don’t know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he’s been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don’t want to pay you the rest.”

