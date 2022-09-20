Advertisement
Prince Harry leaves ‘devastated’ after removing Queen’s initials

Prince Harry was ‘frightened’ when Meghan’s diamond gift reached Palace

Advertisement

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was left ‘devastated’ after removing the Queen’s initials, ‘ER,’ from his military uniform during a vigil over his grandmother’s coffin in Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren held a vigil beside her coffin on Saturday, ahead of the official funeral.

In London’s Westminster Hall, Prince William and his brother Prince Harry stood guard around the crowned casket.

Harry, who served in the British Army for two tours in Afghanistan, donned the uniform of the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment.

According to Roya Nikkhah, a royal specialist, Harry’s close friend was “devastated” by the removal of the Queen’s initials “ER” and pondered not wearing his uniform to the vigil as a result.

The friend said, “He is heartbroken. To remove his grandmother’s initials feels very intentional.”

The letters “ER” stand for Elizabeth Regina [Queen in Latin].

