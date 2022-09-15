Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry his 38th birthday with sad tribute from late Queen

Prince Harry misbehaved with Queen Elizabeth on his wedding

  • Prince Harry’s 38th birthday is set for September 15, 2022.
  • The Duke of Sussex last marked his birthday with a special greeting from the Queen.
  • Last year, Prince Harry’s 37th birthday was celebrated in the U.S. and included what is now known as the Queen’s final greeting to her grandson.
Prince Harry 38th birthday has come around on September 15, 2022, only a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

As the royal family continues to commemorate the Queen, including a royal procession following her coffin on September 14, 2022, the day is sure to be bittersweet for the Duke of Sussex, who last marked his birthday with a special greeting from the Queen.

Last year, Prince Harry’s 37th birthday was celebrated all the way in the United States, and it included what is now known as the Queen’s final greeting to her cherished grandson.

Last year, the royal family’s social media account celebrated Prince Harry’s birthday by tweeting a series of images of the Duke of Sussex with the caption, “Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Despite departing the royal family in 2020 and generating substantial conflict with other members of the family, Prince Harry is said to have had a good relationship with the Queen.

