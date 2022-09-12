Prince Harry is not allowed to wear military uniform at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry has been barred from wearing his military uniform.

He will not be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

Prince Andrew stepped out behind his mother’s coffin without his uniform.

According to sources, Prince Harry has been barred from wearing his military uniform at events leading up to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, as well as on the day of the funeral itself.

This comes as the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, who was kicked out of the royal family due to his sex abuse scandal and ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, stepped out behind his mother’s coffin with his siblings without his military uniform.

Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working members of the royal family, while Andrew was forced to resign, Prince Harry returned to the royal family in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

On Twitter, the Sussexes’ unofficial mouthpiece Omid Scobie stated, “Unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”

He went on to say that this would be a “huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for ten years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander in chief.'”

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and her state funeral is scheduled for September 19, 2022, which is also a bank holiday.

During this period, working royals such as Prince William, King Charles, and his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, will be seen in military uniforms.

