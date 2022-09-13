Advertisement
Prince Harry is upset that he did not wear military attire for Queen’s burial

  • Prince Harry was reportedly denied permission to wear his military uniform.
  • Only working royals are permitted to wear their uniforms.
  • The decision was made to prevent any “overshadowing” of the solemn occasion.
According to Sources, Prince Harry was reportedly denied permission to wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and a royal source believes the decision has saddened him.

Only working royals are permitted to wear their uniforms during royal engagements, thus the Duke of Sussex has been forbidden from attending ceremonies leading up to the Queen’s burial and the funeral itself while dressed in military regalia.

A royal source said, in response to local news inquiry about the same, “I’m sure Harry will be saddened not to wear his military uniform at the Queen’s burial.”

In sharp contrast to her late husband Prince Philip’s burial, where none of his children or grandchildren were visible in uniforms, working royals were permitted to wear their military uniforms.

Insiders claimed that the choice was made at the time to prevent any “embarrassment” or “overshadowing” of the solemn occasion.

