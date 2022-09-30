Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Prince Harry keeps showing intense family support for his mother, Diana
Prince Harry keeps showing intense family support for his mother

  • Some royal analysts believe Camilla might be the target of any criticism Prince Harry directs at the family in his impending memoir.
  • The Crown which will focus on the stormy 1990s in the royal family.
  • Harry’s memoir and the smash Netflix series The Crown.
Some royal analysts believe Camilla might be the target of any criticism Prince Harry, the younger son of Diana, directs at the family in his impending memoir.

Despite Camilla’s image having undergone a pretty miraculous metamorphosis, Harry still appears to be extremely protective of his mother Diana despite the fact that she is now King Charles’ wife.

“The scorched earth left by Diana still smolders,” royal expert Tina Brown previously told. “For the first 10 years after her death, the royals were still destabilized by the catastrophes surrounding Diana—from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys.

“However, the rise of Kate Middleton and William have done a great deal to reduce that dark dust and decrease the Diana decibel. But with what Harry and Meghan have said and done, the next season of The Crown [which will focus on events leading up to and after Diana’s death], and Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles.”

Harry’s memoir and the smash Netflix series The Crown, which in its upcoming season will focus on the stormy 1990s in the royal family, will introduce an entirely new generation to the drama of the period, which saw Charles and Diana separate in 1992, divorce in 1996, and pass away in 1997.

“The Queen was restabilized after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts,” Brown says.

“The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”

Regarding how the Queen Consort was represented in Netflix’s The Crown, another royal analyst, Angela Levin, said to Christine Lampard on Lorraine: “Prince Harry has said some nasty things about her too,” after discussing how the Queen Consort was portrayed in Netflix’s The Crown.”

Prince Harry, the spouse of Meghan Markle, apparently changed a few chapters and phrases in his eagerly awaited book.

