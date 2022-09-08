Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry lands in Scotland after one hour of announcement of Queen’s death

Prince Harry lands in Scotland after one hour of announcement of Queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry lands in Scotland after one hour of announcement of Queen’s death

“Spectacularly rude” remarks made by Prince Harry in new book

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry lands in Aberdeen, Scotland nearly an hour after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
  • He is believed to have arrived at Balmoral much later than other senior royals.
  • Meghan Markle is said to have remained in London when Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral alone.
Advertisement

Nearly an hour after the announcement of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s passing at Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry landed in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Prince Harry’s jet was reportedly still in the air when the Palace made the 96-year-old monarch’s passing official at around 6:30 pm (GMT).

A little after 7:00 p.m., Prince Harry was seen in the back of a car after the Duke of Sussex’s jet had already landed in Scotland for more than 15 minutes (GMT).

He is believed to have arrived at Balmoral, where the Queen died peacefully, at at 7:52 pm (GMT), much later than other senior royals who are believed to have arrived at the Queen’s side before her death was formally reported.

Meghan Markle is said to have remained in London when Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral alone; however, there are rumours that she may soon take a flight to Scotland.

Also Read

Joan Collins slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to UK
Joan Collins slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to UK

Joan Collins, 89, was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story