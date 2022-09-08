Prince Harry lands in Scotland after one hour of announcement of Queen’s death

Prince Harry lands in Aberdeen, Scotland nearly an hour after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

He is believed to have arrived at Balmoral much later than other senior royals.

Meghan Markle is said to have remained in London when Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral alone.

Nearly an hour after the announcement of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s passing at Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry landed in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Prince Harry’s jet was reportedly still in the air when the Palace made the 96-year-old monarch’s passing official at around 6:30 pm (GMT).

A little after 7:00 p.m., Prince Harry was seen in the back of a car after the Duke of Sussex’s jet had already landed in Scotland for more than 15 minutes (GMT).

He is believed to have arrived at Balmoral, where the Queen died peacefully, at at 7:52 pm (GMT), much later than other senior royals who are believed to have arrived at the Queen’s side before her death was formally reported.

Meghan Markle is said to have remained in London when Prince Harry travelled to Balmoral alone; however, there are rumours that she may soon take a flight to Scotland.

