Prince Harry may lose a lot if he modifies his upcoming book

The Duke of Sussex received £17.5m of the £35m book contract, which comprises four volumes.

Royal expert Robert Jobson said Harry must “own every word” in his memoir.

Some analysts say the Duke can return if he pulls his book or alters it.

Advertisement

Prince Harry might forfeit a big reward if he “dampens down” attacks on his family in his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex received £17.5m of the £35m book contract, which comprises four volumes. One will be published later this year. By changing parts of the book’s stories, he “threw a wrench in the works.” The royal expert Robert Jobson said Harry must “own every word” in his memoir.

Mr Jobson on Sunrise, “As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he?

Mr Jobson on Sunrise: “As it’s an autobiography and we know it’s been penned by somebody else but the fact is he’s got to own every word, hasn’t he? “The narrative whatever way you look at it, if people disagree then you’ve got a problem because it’s going to be down as the narrative for William and his father.

“He’s not even done a Diana, Her True Story because she could say it was written by Andrew Morton. This was written by him. I don’t know if he can dampen it down because if does then the amount of money he’s been paid the publishers might turn around and say, we don’t want to pay you the rest.”

Royal observers have speculated about Harry’s return since his father King Charles seized the throne this month.

Advertisement

Some analysts say the Duke can return if he pulls his book or alters it.

Ms Joseph said, “We know that he’s delayed it to change things, add things, we just don’t know whether he’s going to change it for the better or the worse.”

There are rumours Harry’s book will damage Charles and Camilla’s credibility.

Also Read King Charles ready to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan yet again The coronation of King Charles will take place at Westminster Abbey in...