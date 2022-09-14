Prince Harry thinks his family is not safe in the UK

Senior royals were said to have gathered around Queen Elizabeth’s casket at Buckingham Palace to express their grief, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In a tiny, private ceremony, Prince Harry and his wife are claimed to have received the casket at the 70-year residence of the British monarch. It is understood that no photos of the vigil will be made public.

Several royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Andrew, and King Charles and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, are said to have attended.

Also rumored to have attended the historic event were Zara Philips and Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Anne, who traveled from Edinburgh to London with the Queen’s coffin, along with Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence, Sophie Wessex, Peter Philips, James, Viscount Severn, and Lady Louise Windsor, is also said to have joined the family.

After years of rumored disagreements between the couples, the Sussexes and Waleses have already come together to greet mourners and see the sea of floral tributes left for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.