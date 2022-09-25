Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at risk of exile from Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at risk of exile from Royal Family

Articles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at risk of exile from Royal Family

Meghan Markle is changing Prince Harry into a “debauched wild man”

  • Nile Gardiner, an expert in foreign policy, has issued these warnings.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle run the risk of being ‘eliminated’ from the UK.
  • Gardiner believes that Harry should withdraw his upcoming book before it goes on sale.
According to reports, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are at the risk of complete exile from the Royal Family.

Nile Gardiner, an expert in foreign policy, has issued these warnings.

He began by stating, “Prince Harry should withdraw his upcoming book. The book clearly is clearly going to be hugely controversial and may well contain a great deal of criticism of the Royal Family.”

“It will likely be a very highly-charged book, and Harry should do the right thing and withdraw his book from publication. Especially in the wake of the Queen’s death as it would be very disrespectful to put out such a book.”

“Both Harry and Meghan run the risk of being exiled from the UK and not welcomed back into the country by the British people with this book.”

