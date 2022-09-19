Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find out they were uninvited

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “uninvited” to the late Queen’s pre-funeral reception.

The couple learned of their invitation through media reports, not from a Palace representative.

Many believe it was due to their exit from the Royal duties in 2019.

Many people were perplexed when word spread that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been “uninvited” to the late Queen’s pre-funeral reception.

The fact that the couple learned they were not allowed to attend the celebration from media reports and not from a Palace representative was even more insulting than the cancellation of their invitation. The reception served as a pre-funeral occasion for the royals and international dignitaries.

As the event is solely for working royal family members, many media outlets are guessing why the family canceled their invitation. All of them claim it was probably because of their revoked royal status.

On the other hand, Meghan and Harry participated in the funeral rites for the late Queen as a family that the royal code did not constrain. A representative for King Charles III reportedly said that “the invite is for working members of the royal family only.”

A royal insider revealed that the couple learned of their invitation to the pre-funeral event through media rumors. In contrast, another royal insider claimed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation, and no one has actually told them they are uninvited.”

Harry and his wife took part in all family events. Unexpectedly, Harry held Vigil on Friday alongside his brother Prince William and his dad King Charles III. Many believed that Harry and Meghan would be left out. It was due to their exit from the Royal duties back in 2019.

