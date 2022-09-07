Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get booed in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal admirers, were jeered in Germany.

The pair may be seen being booed in a video that has also gone around.

Independent verification of the video’s authenticity was not possible.

The Sussex family arrived in Germany at the Düsseldorf Rathaus (town hall) for the Invictus Games competition.

The mayor of the town, Secretary of State Möller, Brigadier Marstaller, and General Laubenthal welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

