Prince Harry, Meghan Markle must concerned about ‘demotion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticized for breaking trust of Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographies have been placed at the bottom of the Palace website.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier suggests that the Sussexes could be on edge.

King Charles III’s reign is expected to have a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must be surprised when their biographies were placed at the bottom of the Palace website.

During an interview, royal biographer Phil Dampier suggested that the Sussexes could be on edge as a result of the relocation.

“Harry and Meghan must be worried that they are slowly being eased out of the royal picture,” the expert said.

“King Charles seems to be hesitating on whether to grant Prince and Princess titles to Archie and Lilibet,” he added.

“And the fact that they have been ‘demoted’ on the Palace website is another indicator that they are not seen as working royals,” Phil continued.

Meanwhile, King Charles III’s reign is expected to have a “slimmed-down” monarchy.

