Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received unexpected response after mailing King Charles

According to a new book, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attempted to instigate Megxit by emailing King Charles, but the response “went down incredibly badly.”

Valentine Low’s book states that the couple spent Christmas 2019 in Canada with their son Archie, apart from the rest of the Royal Family.

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, asserted that before their return from vacation, Prince Harry sent an email to his father King Charles III, expressing their displeasure.

Harry appeared to believe that the issue might be resolved via email before his and Meghan’s return to London on January 6, but their response would necessitate “a real family conversation.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin commented on the book: “A modern-day Pandora’s box opened by Valentine Low’s magnetic book Courtiers, will shock some but not others who felt uneasy from the beginning.”

