Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

In 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly turned down a special invite from the Queen for Archie. In a new book, an expert explains why they did this.

This new claim comes from an explosive book called The New Royals, written by expert Katie Nicholl. In it, she says that Harry and Meghan turned down the Queen’s invitation for their son.

The late Queen, who died earlier this month, was known for inviting her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to Balmoral in Scotland every summer.

Talking about the same in her book, Nicholl claimed: “There were raised eyebrows when Harry and Meghan declined an invite from the Queen to spend a long weekend at Balmoral in the summer of 2019.”

She added that Prince Harry and Meghan preferred to take Archie to Ibiza and the South of France instead.

“’Playing happy families at Balmoral didn’t really fit their narrative,’ I was told by a source close to the Sussexes,” Nicholl shared in her book.