A royal authority recently defended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying that they did not respect royal tradition by holding hands at the Queen’s funeral.

When the Sussexes arrived at the Westminister Hall on Wednesday, they stood out from other royals because they strolled hand in hand, prompting criticism on social media.

However, Inbaal Honigman – body language expert, told Express that William and Kate didn’t hold hands at the Queen’s procession because “they’re working members of the Royal Family, and are sticking to protocol.”

“King Charles III and the Queen Consort didn’t hold hands walking into Westminster Hall either,” Inbaal noted.

The expert claimed why the backlash on Sussexes is unnecessary as Inbaal stated: “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol.”

“They’re walking hand in hand like regular citizens, as a non-royal married couple would,” the expert continued.

“Their hands are there to support one another emotionally during this loss,” Inbaal added.

“As their eyes are down, they’re holding hands to keep track of each other’s whereabouts.”