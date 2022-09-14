Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were ‘ignored’ for Queen’s funeral

Experts have warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be ‘totally sidelined’ from Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

Daniela Elser, royal analyst and author, emphasised this caution in her latest column.

“The Sussexes could be in for a very painful time indeed,” she said.

Advertisement

Following the ‘painful’ uniform issue, royal experts have warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they may be ‘totally sidelined’ from Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

Daniela Elser, a royal analyst and author, emphasised this caution in her latest column for the New Zealand Herald.

She started by writing, “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were instead unceremoniously relegated to the wilderness of the second row, smack bang behind the viscount.”

“And that’s why a good portion of the photos taken of the Sussexes at the event featured poor James.”

“So, with the Queen set to be laid to rest next week, are we about to see the Sussexes consigned to oh-so-humiliating second-row status? Will they be lumped in with the other royal cousins, quite literally put in their places?”

She also stated, before concluding, “If the way the last few days are anything to go by, the Sussexes could be in for a very painful time indeed.”

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry and Andrew join others as Queen’s funeral leaves All viewing locations are now full and no additional entry will be...