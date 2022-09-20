Prince Harry ‘regretful emotions’ during Queen’s burial

Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

The Duke of Sussex will return to the U.S. “as soon as practicable” following the funeral.

While the brothers walked solemnly behind Her Majesty’s coffin, royal experts noted that the Duke of Sussex looked at Prince William with “sadness and regret.”

Judi James, a body language expert, shared her analysis of Prince Harry during the sad occasion, noting how she detected subtle signs of sadness and regret in his behaviour.

“During the service he was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William,” she explained.

“His expression suggested sadness and possible regret,” she stated. “Standing in line he watched as the brother he had once been so close to; the nephew he had adored playing with, and the sister-in-law he had viewed as his own sister filed in front of him with not one glance in his direction.”

James added, “His face seemed to pucker into a more intense signal of grief and his lips sucked in again.”

Meanwhile, a royal expert claims that Harry and Meghan Markle will “return to the United States as soon as possible” after the Queen is officially laid to rest on Monday.

