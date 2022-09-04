Prince Harry ‘struggling’ as Meghan Markle takes on more work

The Duke has not used Spotify since the end of 2021.

He is believed to be “struggling” as his wife takes on greater responsibilities.

The couple is in the UK for the Invictus Games’ one-year anniversary.

According to author and historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, Prince Harry is “struggling” as Meghan Markle takes on greater responsibilities.

In his wife’s debut episode of Archetypes, which featured Serena Williams as a special guest, The Duke made a quick cameo. Harry, though, hasn’t used Spotify since the royal couple made an appearance together at the end of 2021 in a teaser for Archewell music.

Ms. Dunlop stated to Palace Confidential, “I think Harry’s struggling with it. Poor old Harry. Who is front of The Cut? It’s Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It’s Meghan.

“Where’s Harry? I feel sorry for Harry. He’s like the in-between guy. Meghan is off there in the fast lane.”

It coincides with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit to the UK since their return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week.

Harry and Meghan will attend events in Manchester and London before departing for Germany to commemorate the Invictus Games’ one-year anniversary.

Although it is unknown if they will pay the Queen a visit at Balmoral, it is believed unlikely given that the pair have travelled without their children Archie and Lili.

