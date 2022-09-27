Prince Harry surprise answer when staffer address ‘mate’

Prince Harry was left unbothered by an adviser who preferred an informal method of communication.

The Duke of Sussex responded by saying, “I didn’t mean to call you mate”, according to Valentine Low’s book.

In her book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author Valentine Low writes that the Duke of Sussex was quite modest when an employee addressed him as ‘mate.’

According to the book, “Ed Perkins, who also had a spell as press secretary for the two princes, once accidentally sent a text to Harry saying, ‘Hello mate’. He recalled: ‘I texted back saying, ‘So sorry, just called you mate. I didn’t mean to.’ [Harry] wrote back saying, ‘Please don’t worry.’”

Mr Low previously reported that Prince Harry turned off the media on his first visit to the South Pacific with Meghan Markle. It is "normal" for members of the royal family to thank the journalists as they board the aircraft. Harry, on the other hand, made a snide remark about the photographers. Mr Low stated, "I remember the scene well. Harry looked like a sulky teenager, Meghan stood behind him, smiling benignly. Her only contribution was a comment about how much everyone must be looking forward to Sunday lunch at home. "Harry sounded rushed, as if he couldn't wait to get back into the first-class cabin. 'Thanks for coming', he said, 'even though you weren't invited'." When warned he had insulted the press, Prince Harry replied, "Well, you shouldn't have made me do it."