Prince Harry and Meghan greeted a gathered audience in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Invictus Games are coming to the city this summer.

The Invictus Games are coming to the city, so Harry and Meghan greeted a gathered audience outside Dusseldorf Town Hall to honour the passing of a year. While Meghan posed for photographs with onlookers who had gathered in the sun to see the couple during their brief visit to Dusseldorf, shouts of “Harry, Harry” could be heard.

Anine Bing, a LA-based designer, created Meghan’s halter-neck, wide-leg vest, which she paired with beige, belted pants.

After returning to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, Harry and Meghan went out in public for the first time today (September 6).

The MS Rhein Galaxie, which the couple was supposed to be on, departed today afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. from the Rhine.

A little in front of the boat was a tiny German police boat.

On the top deck of the big ship, which was flying the official flags of the games, a number of individuals stood, believed to be Invictus competitors along with their families and friends.

Before travelling to the Merkur Spiel-Arena for a press conference where Harry is scheduled to speak, the pair was reportedly taking a quick sightseeing trip on the boat.

Speaking while dressed in a suit and white shirt at the Town Hall reception, Harry exclaimed that the idea of the upcoming Invictus Games taking place against the backdrop of the River Rhine has him “filled with such excitement.”

He said: “I can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenalin of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes.”

The Duke began his address in a few amusing words in German, wiped his forehead in relief to the cheers of the audience, and said, “That’s about where it stops.”

He also asked the guests at the little reception, amid laughter and enthusiastic nods, if the beer in Düsseldorf was superior than that in Cologne.

