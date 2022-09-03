Prince Harry uses Diana’s death to blackmail for security

Prince Harry is allegedly utilizing the “security card” for his own gain.

Prince Harry battles the UK Home Office to pay for his family’s security.

Mike Parry believes there is some emotional blackmail going.

Princess Diana is allegedly being used as a “pawn” by Prince Harry in the security controversy.

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly utilizing the “security card” for his own gain as he battles the UK Home Office to pay for his family’s security.

Mike Parry, a well-known writer, says: “I think Harry has battled with mental upheaval all his life, from the moment he was photographed walking behind his mother’s coffin, what sort of effect would that have on a tiny child, as he was then?

“And I’m sure that mental anguish has plagued him his entire life, but keep in mind that William was there, too.

I must admit that I believe Harry occasionally utilizes the security card more like a cunning piece on the chess board.

“Given what happened to his mother, I believe there is some emotional blackmail going on there.

Many people today still hold the view that Diana, Princess of Wales was stalked to death by the paparazzi and that the pressure of her popularity ultimately caused her death, according to Mr. Parry.

