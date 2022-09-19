Prince Harry wants ‘active’ role at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry has apparently been trying to secure active role.

He carried out a ‘shoulder-rolling gesture’.

There were some concealed symptoms of anxiety.

According to analysts, Prince Harry has apparently been trying to secure a more prominent part during Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

Judi James, a body language specialist, provided insight into Prince Harry’s alleged motivations.

She started by pointing out to media, how Prince Harry appears to be requesting a more active part for Queen Elizabeth’s ultimate farewell in a way that is “emotionally damaged.”

She was cited as stating, “There were some concealed symptoms of anxiety, like the sucked-in lips, following the coffin near his brother.”

However, he repeated the shoulder-rolling gesture from the previous stroll as the coffin was lowered.

She stated, “He appeared to not only be bracing or steeling himself for the service inside, but was also mirroring the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a wish to take a more active role himself.” before she came to her conclusion.

