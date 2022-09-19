Prince Harry was ‘chopped off’ by King Charles

The Duke of Sussex was not allowed to wear military uniform at his grandmother’s funeral.

The lack of uniform was a public snip of Harry’s royal testicles.

The King sent a brutal message that pain Harry and Meghan caused him would not be forgotten.

King Charles has subtly told Prince Harry that the royal family will not forget him.

The Duke of Sussex, who was not permitted to wear military uniform at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He is taught that he will pay for his previous actions.

“The King’s ban on Harry wearing his military uniform at Her Majesty’s funeral was a missile from the Royal Family”. Royal expert Eric Schiffer tells the Daily Star. “It made it clear that Harry’s stature and relationship with the Royal Family are still in the muck.”

“The King sent a brutal message to Harry and Meghan that the excruciating pain they caused him and his mother would not be forgotten.”

“While the King did not require Harry to wear a royal-colored straightjacket, the absence of military attire was a public snipping of Harry’s royal testicles.”

In response, a spokesperson for Harry stated, “[Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.”

“His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully request that the focus remain on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy.”

