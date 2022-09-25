Advertisement
  Prince Harry was 'frightened' when Meghan's diamond gift reached Palace
  • The earrings were first photographed during a state dinner thrown by Fiji President Jioji Konrote, for the Sussexes.
  • A few weeks later she was again seen sporting the piece on King Charles’ 70th birthday.
  • Kensington Palace refused to share who loaned her the piece, sparking questions.
After the identity of the person who gave Meghan Markle diamond earrings became public, Prince Harry reportedly erupted in fear and frenzy. According to Express UK, royal commentator Valentine Low made this shocking revelation in a newly released book.

The earnings were first photographed at a state dinner for the Sussexes hosted by Fiji President Jioji Konrote.

The earrings were worn daintily with Meghan’s wedding band and a thin bracelet at the time, but she was seen wearing them again a few weeks later on King Charles’ 70th birthday.

While it was assumed that the earrings were borrowed from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, Kensington Palace refused to reveal who loaned her the piece at the time, raising questions.

The earrings became a hot topic due to a Crown Prince’s alleged involvement in a murder, which he claimed he had “no prior knowledge of.”

Courtiers: The Secret Power Behind the Crown, Mr Low provided insight into the Palace’s backroom conversations, revealing that aides decided “not to confront” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the issue “out of fear of what their reaction would be.”

Even Prince Harry was “completely shocked” when he realised the public knew where the jewellery came from. According to the Times correspondent, the Duke of Sussex “is said to have looked’shocked’ that people knew where the earrings came from.”

This revelation comes just days after Prince Harry’s lawyers “denied he was ever questioned about their provenance.”

