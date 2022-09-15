Prince Harry will celebrate his 38th birthday with Meghan Markle 

Today is Prince Harry’s 38th birthday.

He is still in mourning at the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Event might include the duke’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

Advertisement

Today is Prince Harry’s 38th birthday, but he is still in mourning at the passing of his cherished grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week.

According to the sources, the Duke of Sussex will probably spend the day at Frogmore Cottage with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilbet.

While it is still uncertain how Harry will celebrate his birthday today, veteran local news royal correspondent Jennie Bond said in an interview with a magazine that the festivities will be low key and might even include the duke’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

“Harry’s birthday is likely to be terribly sad once again, which will undoubtedly bring back memories of when he was 13 years old and just a few weeks after his mother passed away, according to the royal analyst.

“But you really really have to feel bad for Harry. It will undoubtedly be a very quiet day, she continued.

Bond continued, “But then again, perhaps it will give pause for thought and William and Kate might come around with a pizza or something!”

Advertisement

Just one day before to Harry’s birthday, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom left Buckingham Palace for the final time. Her coffin was then transported to Westminster Hall, where it is now lying in state for visitors to pay their respects.

Harry made a touching comment about the Queen’s passing on Monday. He noted: “We are all reminded of the moral compass she served as for so many others via her dedication to duty and devotion. I appreciate your wise counsel.”

Also Read Meghan Markle, Prince Harry might ‘never be forgiven’, royal expert Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a difficult time winning the...