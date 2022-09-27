Prince Harry will include information of Queen’s death in memoir?

Prince Harry has been urged to include walkabout with William, Kate and Meghan in his tell-all book.

Publishers also want to know how he coped after the Queen’s death.

Book due to be published this year, no clear date has been set for its release.

Prince Harry has been urged to include details of his recent journey to the UK, as well as his time with the royals during the Queen’s death and aftermath, in his planned biography.

While the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book was announced last year and was expected to be released earlier this year, no clear publishing date has been set, with some speculating that it may be delayed until after the Queen’s death.

This offers Harry more time to modify or perhaps add to the book’s content, making it “as juicy as possible,” according to royal analyst Natalie Oliveri.

Oliveri said in interview, “The publishers, they’ve already signed off on this manuscript and, of course, want it to be as juicy as possible. They’ve paid him a reported 60 million dollars for three books.”

She continued, “One of the things they’ve actually said to him is that we want you to add to it… They want to include details about how Harry reacted in the immediate aftermath of the Queen’s death. Also, that walkabout with William, Kate and Meghan, they want to know the details about that.”

Oliveri added, “I’m expecting there to be a number of changes to this book. Not a complete rewrite of sorts. But it certainly can’t go ahead as it stands at the moment considering everything that’s happened [in the past few weeks].”

