Prince Harry, William: ‘Seeds of reconciliation’ grown Queen’s death

Prince William and Prince Harry have been seen together on multiple occasions following the Queen’s death.

According to royal analyst Jennie Bond, this could signify the beginning of the end of their royal schism.

The two brothers were seen together again when the royal family took part in a historic procession.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s purported long-running dispute may be closer to an end after the Queen’s death.

According to royal analyst Jennie Bond, the two brothers being ‘thrown together’ after the Queen’s death could signify the beginning of the end of their royal schism.

According to Bond, “They have been thrown together in this period of grief. They are united in grieving and honouring their grandmother and perhaps there will be an opportunity for them to get over their differences and to begin the healing process.”

She also stated, “If there could be one positive legacy from the death of the Queen, it would be that the seeds of reconciliation between Harry and William have been planted.”

The remarks came after Prince William and Prince Harry were seen together on multiple occasions following the Queen’s death; they initially appeared with their wives on Saturday, September 10, 2022, to meet masses of mourning outside Windsor Castle.

Harry and William were seen together again when the royal family took part in a historic procession, this time marching behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way to Westminster Hall.

