Prince Harry would frequently suffer from a “nervous breakdown”

  • Valentine Low’s new book ‘Courtiers’ lifts the lid on Meghan and Harry’s courtship.
  • The Duke of Sussex had to make a phone call to his grandmother regarding his wife’s plans.
  • Plans to sue the media over the publication of letters between her and her father.
According to a new royal book, Prince Harry would frequently suffer from “nervous breakdowns.” ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,’ by royal author Valentine Low, delves into Meghan and Harry’s courtship and lives behind the palace walls.

“Harry frequently has a nervous breakdown before he has to speak to the Queen,” according to an excerpt from the new book.

“So, when he joined his team for a drink in the bar that Sunday evening, he was so tense and nervous that his private secretary, Sam Cohen, told him, ‘You need to have a beer.'”

“Harry will also issue a statement in which he will condemn the media and accuse the tabloids of waging a “ruthless campaign” against Meghan, vilifying her almost daily…

However, he must first make that phone call.”

This is allegedly what happened when The Duke of Sussex had to call his grandmother about his wife Meghan Markle’s plans to attack the media.

The Duchess of Sussex was planning to sue a media outlet in 2019 for publishing personal letters between her and her father, Thomas Markle.

Valentine Low also claimed in his book that the Duke of Sussex was concerned about becoming “irrelevant” when Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, reached the age of 18.

