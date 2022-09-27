Prince Harry’s book removed ‘insensitive’ content: Expert

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, told that the Duke of Sussex is hurrying to rewrite many passages of the book.

Comes as Sussex supporters wait with bated breath to learn whether Archie and Lilibet will be declared princess and prince by their father.

After reports said that King Charles is waiting for the book to be out before making royal choices, Prince Harry is claimed to be working on editing out ‘insensitive’ stuff from his highly anticipated forthcoming biography.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal specialist, told that the Duke of Sussex is hurrying to rewrite many passages of the book that he believes would come out as ‘insensitive’ in light of the Queen’s passing earlier this month.

“He is afraid that he’ll come off insensitive and he’s afraid that there will be backlash if he releases some of these stories right after the death of Queen Elizabeth as his father King Charles is trying to start his reign on a high note,” Schofield said.

“We’re being told that he is hustling, trying to get some items removed, trying to work around some of the stories he’s told in his book,” she added.

Schofield went on to say that although Prince Harry may wish to make these adjustments, it may be too late if he wants the book out by the autumn of this year.

“That just might not be an option at this time, if he really does want that fall release date close to Christmas to get the Christmas rush, those pages may already be on the printer,” she claimed.

The remarks came as Sussex supporters wait with bated breath to learn whether King Charles would declare Archie and Lilibet prince and princess, titles they are now entitled to as the monarch’s grandchildren.

