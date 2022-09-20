Prince Harry’s face looks sad as he watches Queen being buried

Prince Harry looked sad at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Queen was lowered into the Royal Vault.

He was forbidden from wearing his military uniform during the funeral.

After his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s burial on September 19, 2022, Prince Harry was captured in a picture looking sad as he watched the coffin be lowered into the Royal Vault.

The Duke of Sussex, who was forbidden from wearing his military uniform during the funeral, appeared dejected in photos posted by numerous media sites after the sad event. His wife Meghan Markle even showed some tears, despite their rumored conflict with the royal family.

The images of Prince Harry at the Queen’s burial have subsequently gone viral as well, with royal admirers praising his “real emotions” and his wife Meghan comforting him in the background.

After being lowered into the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the Queen was later interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel next to his beloved husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip.

The Queen Mother, George VI, her sister Princess Margaret, and the Queen’s father are all interred in the Memorial Chapel.

