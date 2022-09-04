Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before Christmas

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir has been in the British media for a while.

However, its release date is still a mystery.

The Shortest History of the Crown by author Stephen Bates was hailed.

Advertisement

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir has been in the British media for a while, but its release date is still a mystery.

The Shortest History of the Crown by author Stephen Bates was hailed by royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Saturday, who also predicted an interesting fall for royal publications.

A couple of authors whose novels are ready for publication were mentioned by the journalist.

Then he questioned, “Will Prince Harry’s autobiography also be out in time for Christmas? It’s still unclear.”

Also Read Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry’s memoir might flop This assertion was made by royal analyst Neil Sean while he was...