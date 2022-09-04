Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before Christmas

Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before Christmas

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before Christmas

Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before Christmas

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir has been in the British media for a while.
  • However, its release date is still a mystery.
  • The Shortest History of the Crown by author Stephen Bates was hailed.
Advertisement

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir has been in the British media for a while, but its release date is still a mystery.

The Shortest History of the Crown by author Stephen Bates was hailed by royal correspondent Richard Palmer on Saturday, who also predicted an interesting fall for royal publications.

A couple of authors whose novels are ready for publication were mentioned by the journalist.

Then he questioned, “Will Prince Harry’s autobiography also be out in time for Christmas? It’s still unclear.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry’s memoir might flop
Meghan Markle fears Prince Harry’s memoir might flop

This assertion was made by royal analyst Neil Sean while he was...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story