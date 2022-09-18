Prince Harry’s military titles restored by King Charles?

Harry had his military titles revoked from him the previous year.

The gracious King Charles gave Prince Harry another chance to rejoin the royal family on Saturday by allowing him to wear a military uniform during the historic vigil at the Queen’s casket.

The death of the Queen has unified the royal family and opened doors for them to maintain their unity by burying the knuckles.

The onus is now on Harry because his father has already done a lot for him and would expect the Duke of Sussex to do the same. The husband of Meghan Markle has a wonderful opportunity to heal fences with his royal kin.

According to a family source, Charles may consider reclaiming his military titles if he reacts to the King in the same way and controls his aggression to peacefully resolve the concerns with his royal kin.

King Charles granted Harry special permission as he fought back his emotions. Harry had his military titles revoked from him the previous year. For the first time since 2020, he sported the military uniform.

In a procession on Wednesday (September 14) from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the Queen’s lying in state, the Duke, who spent ten years in the British Army, was not permitted to wear a uniform.

Since he no longer performs royal duties, he is not permitted to attend royal functions like Prince Philip’s burial while dressed in his military uniform. Additionally, the palace turned down a request to place a wreath on his behalf at The Cenotaph memorial in London on Remembrance Sunday, Britain’s Memorial Day, in November 2021.

While honoring the Queen alongside his brother Prince William and other cousins, Archie and Lilibet’s father, on the other hand, appeared to be fighting back his tears.

